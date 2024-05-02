Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

