Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

