Cwm LLC Has $402,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.72 and a 200-day moving average of $562.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

