EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.8 days.

EQB Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

