EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.8 days.
EQB Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.
About EQB
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.