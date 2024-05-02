EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EMSHF opened at $708.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.54 and a 200 day moving average of $712.87. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $652.00 and a twelve month high of $802.00.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

