EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
Shares of EMSHF opened at $708.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.54 and a 200 day moving average of $712.87. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $652.00 and a twelve month high of $802.00.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
