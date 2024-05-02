Federated Hermes Inc. Has $947,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Universal Display by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display stock opened at $152.66 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

