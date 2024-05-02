GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 869 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

