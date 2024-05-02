GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

