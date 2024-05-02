Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 184,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.72.

Shares of BP opened at $38.23 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

