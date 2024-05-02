Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $52,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.2 %

JHG opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

