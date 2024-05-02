Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,222.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7,398.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

TR stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.37 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

