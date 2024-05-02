M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of M/I Homes worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

