Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 678,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 469,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 173,909 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.99. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.