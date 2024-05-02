Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Civeo in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE CVEO opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $352.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Civeo’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

