Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

