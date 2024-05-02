Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

