Sharecare (SHCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.88 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect Sharecare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHCR opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.26. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Report on SHCR

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.