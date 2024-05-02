Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Autohome by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 58,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

