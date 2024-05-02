State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,425 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.