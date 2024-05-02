Truist Financial Corp Acquires 19,367 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $401,191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

