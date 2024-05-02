First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.17% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

