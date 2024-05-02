Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 611 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth $257,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $120.44 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

