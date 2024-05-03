AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.9 days.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

ABSSF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.