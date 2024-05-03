Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $607,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $34.58 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

