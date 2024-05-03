JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 178,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.