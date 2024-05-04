Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.61% of Chimera Investment worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 61.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.30%.

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.