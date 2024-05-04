Choreo LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
