iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,421 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

