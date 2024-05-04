Choreo LLC Sells 12,118 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

