Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.4 %

YOU opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

