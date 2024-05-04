GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $42,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 441,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,643,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,878,000 after buying an additional 681,396 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.1 %

DV stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.