GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $44,000 in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 173.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 7,243.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.2 %

GLPG stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPG

About Galapagos

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.