Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.0 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

