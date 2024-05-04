Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $14,058.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $15,079.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $14,999.80.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

AEIS opened at $97.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

