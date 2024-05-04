Paradiem LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 243,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,884,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

