Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.25.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.47. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

