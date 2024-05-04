Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,409 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Dana worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 93.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at $567,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

