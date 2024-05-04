Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,593 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,593 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

