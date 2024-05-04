Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,844 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

