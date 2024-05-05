OPKO Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,000. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

