Cwm LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 412.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $279.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $468.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

