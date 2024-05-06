Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

