Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
