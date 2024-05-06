Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.83 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 145,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.