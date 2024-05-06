Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.76 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.70% of First Trust Water ETF worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $102.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $102.75.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.