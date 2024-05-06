Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.91 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

