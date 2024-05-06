First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

