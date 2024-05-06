Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Decreased by Analyst

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

BTU stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

