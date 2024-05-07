Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Elisa Oyj Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Elisa Oyj Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Elisa Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

