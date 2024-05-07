Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 19,533 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $153.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

