QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Down 0.6%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 24,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

